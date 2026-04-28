Big Boy 4014 steam engine to return to Rochelle June 2 after drawing large crowds in 2024

Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam engine will be making a whistle stop at the Rochelle Railroad Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 from 3-3:15 p.m. at the Rochelle Railroad Park at 124 N. Ninth St. on its way to West Chicago. (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

The Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy 4014 steam engine will be making a whistle stop at the Rochelle Railroad Park on Tuesday, June 2.

The stop will be from 3-3:15 p.m. at the Rochelle Railroad Park at 124 N. Ninth St. and then it will head to West Chicago.

To view the train’s complete schedule, visit: https://www.up.com/about-us/history/steam/schedule. In September 2024, over 60,000 people attended an event in Rochelle at the Global III intermodal facility that featured Big Boy No. 4014. That weekend saw people attend from all over the United States and abroad, filling local businesses.

The train engine also stopped in Rochelle back in 2019, when large crowds also turned out to see the engine. The city-owned Rochelle Railroad Park houses the unique diamond where the UP and BNSF railroads intersect, and sees numerous visitors each year.