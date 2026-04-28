City of Morris recognized as Tree City USA by Arbor Day Foundation

The City of Morris, Spring Grove Nursery and ITrees with one of the new trees planted in a Morris city park. (Photo provided by the City of Morris.)

The City of Morris has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community.

This designation honors the city’s commitment to urban forestry, environmental stewardship, and enhancing the quality of life for its residents, according to a Monday news release.

Morris met four core standards established by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters: maintaining a tree board or department, adopting a community tree ordinance, investing at least $2 per person in urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day.

“Receiving the Tree City USA designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers, and community members who value the importance of trees,” said Public Works Director, Josh Holman. “Our urban forest plays a vital role in beautifying our neighborhoods, improving air quality, and creating a healthier environment for everyone in Morris.”

The City of Morris celebrated Arbor Day with the Spring Grove Nursery and iTrees by planting two new trees at the Tag-A-Long Dog Park and at Kiwanis Park. A red maple tree and a skyline honey locust were planted at the dog park, and a red maple and a linden tree were planted at Kiwanis park.

“These plantings reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, and the continued beautification of public spaces,” reads the news release. “By investing in tree planting initiatives, Morris not only improves the aesthetic appeal of its parks but also contributes to cleaner air, increased shade, and a healthier environment for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

According to the news release, trees provide numerous benefits, including reducing stormwater runoff, lowering energy costs through natural shade, improving mental well-being, and supporting local wildlife.

For more information about the Tree City USA program, visit arborday.org.