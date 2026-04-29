State police release body cam footage April 8 shooting involving two Bradley officers

Investigators talk outside the home on Jonette Avenue where a homicide occurred April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Illinois State Police released the body camera footage Tuesday from the two Bradley Police officers involved in the April 8 shooting of 34-year-old Jose Orozco, of Bradley.

ISP continues investigating the shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue.

They will give their report to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for review after it is completed.

ISP said the investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time. ​

The officers were dispatched at approximately 12:46 p.m. for a well-being check for a man making suicidal statements.

“In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public,” ISP said in a news release.

“This video is being released after consultation with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. ​ISP provided Orozco’s family the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public.”

The two officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

They have been put on administrative leave during the state police investigation, Bradley police said after the shooting.

The officers were in a two-man squad. They are seen in the video walking to the backyard, where they found Orozco standing about 30 yards away near the back of the yard.

An officer told Orozco someone said he made some suicidal comments.

“We saw those text messages about the suicidal comments,” the officers said in the video footage.

“What do you have in your hand, boss?” the officer is shown asking Orozco.

Orozco does not reply.

The officer can then be seen saying an ambulance is on its way for a mental evaluation. It will determine if Orozco is transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Again, Orozco said nothing.

“What do you have in your hand, dude?” the officer is again shown asking Orozco.

There is no response.

Two minutes after the officers arrived, Orozco is seen moving toward them.

The officers tell him to drop what he has in his hand.

“Take your shot,” Orozco is seen saying on the body cam footage.

Orozco repeated that two more times. He is seen in the video continuing to walk, and the officers again command him to drop what he had in his hand.

That is when Orozco is seen veering toward the officer who had been talking with him since the officers arrived.

The body cam footage appears to capture three more shots fired and Orozco hits the ground on his back. The body cam video of the second officer shows him deploying his Taser.

Orozco is again ordered to drop the weapon. A few seconds pass, and Orozco is seen getting up and moving toward the same officer.

The footage shows officers commanding him to drop the weapon and three more shots fired are heard.

Orozco is seen falling face first to the ground. One officer commands Orozco to drop the knife while the other one commands him to show his hands.

Orozco is seen lying motionless. A few seconds later a third officer is seen coming into the backyard and kicking the weapon from Orozco’s hand. He then renders aid to Orozco.