Deer Grove man resentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal 2020 crash that killed Sterling businessman

A Deer Grove man who pleaded guilty two years ago to driving under the influence of drugs and causing a 2020 head-on crash that killed a Sterling businessman, was resentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he admitted earlier this year to using cocaine while on probation.

Alan. E. Thompson Jr., 54, pleaded guilty in June 2024 to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the Oct. 21, 2020, collision that took the life of Timothy D. Gonigam, 58. Judge Trish Senneff at that time sentenced him to serve 180 days in jail and four years of probation.

Thompson was back in court Tuesday, this time in front of Judge James Heuerman, who was faced with the decision of whether to continue Thompson’s probation and possibly impose tighter conditions or to revoke his probation and invoke a prison sentence.

After a three-hour hearing that included testimony from a Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy, Thompson’s probation officer, Thompson’s brother and daughter, and victim impact statements from Gonigam’s family, Heuerman ruled that the seriousness of the crime, Thompson’s continued use of drugs, and the threat he posed to the community all pointed to the need for a prison sentence.

Heuerman, when issuing his ruling, told Thompson that he had been shown grace when he was sentenced to jail time and probation two years ago.

“Every minute of every day you should have used to prove you were worthy of that grace,” Heuerman said, wondering aloud that if killing someone didn’t shock Thompson into changing his life, what would.

“How are you not shocked into a new kind of reality,” Heuerman asked.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2020, as Thompson was traveling north on Illinois Route 40 at Green River Bridge north of Osage Road. At the same time, Gonigam, 58, was heading home to Walnut at the end of his workday, having been employed with Astec Mobile Screens in Sterling for 37 years and as its president and general manager at the time of his death.

As Gonigam headed south on Route 40, Thompson crossed the center line and struck Gonigam’s vehicle head on. Gonigam, who was driving on the bridge and unable to avoid Thompson’s vehicle, suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene.

Thompson tested positive for amphetamines and meth and was treated at OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford for serious injuries.

Thompson pleaded guilty in June 2024 to one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death and improper lane usage. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which he completed in December 2024, and four years of probation.

Six month later, he was taken into custody again after failing to report as required to Whiteside County Court Services, specifically on June 9, 2025, and June 16, 2025. He also admitted that he possessed or consumed an illegal drug on or about May 27, 2025, and June 23, 2025, according to court records. A urine analysis also indicated he had cocaine in his system.

He admitted in February that he had violated the terms of probation and a sentencing hearing on the original aggravated DUI charge was set for Tuesday.

Facing a possible sentence of three to 14 years in prison, Thompson addressed the court prior to the judge’s decision, saying that he was an addict, that his decisions were made as an addict and that he wasn’t thinking of the consequences.

“I wish he were alive,” Thompson said of Gonigam. “He and his family deserved far better than what I have given them.”

In seeking to remain on probation, Thomson said that he had faced struggles, such as not having a license or transportation to get from Deer Grove to treatment in Sterling.

A plan set up by his brother would move him to Sterling so that he would be able to walk to treatment, and would get him away from the bad influences he faced in Deer Grove, he said in asking that he remain on probation.

That was met with resistance from Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon, who read a list of Thompson’s prior convictions, starting back in 1989, which included forgery, unlawful possession of a credit card, writing bad checks, and burglary among them.

It was that history and the need for a prison sentence to deter others from driving while impaired and to protect the community from Thompson, that led Heuerman to revoke his probation and sentence him to prison.

“He expresses empathy and sympathy and understanding of the harm he has caused. Those are all appropriate things to do. But the evidence doesn’t show that,” Heuerman said of Thompson’s noncompliance with the conditions of probation.

“His addiction didn’t force him to get behind the wheel,” Heuerman said about the crime that led to Gonigam’s death. “You killed a man. That’s what you did that day. I don’t know what could be more moving to a person than that their selfish choices cost someone their life.”

“Some of the things you say are right,” Heuerman said. “But your character and attitude don’t show that you’re unlikely to commit another crime.”

Thompson will be required to serve 85% of his sentence – which comes to eight years and six months – and one year of mandatory supervised release. He also was given credit for 487 days served in custody and must pay $26,000 in fines and $17,208 in restitution.