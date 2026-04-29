Princeton’s Red Covered Bridge advances to design phase of restoration

An aerial view of the Red Covered Bridge on Monday, April 27, 2026 in Princeton. The historic bridge remains closed as restoration plans move into the design phase. The 163-year-old bridge, which spans Big Bureau Creek was heavily damaged in 2023 after being struck by an oversized truck and is currently braced while repair plans continue to develop. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Transportation has advanced the restoration of Princeton’s Red Covered Bridge to the design phase, moving the 163-year-old structure closer to reopening after a semitruck damaged it in November 2023, according to IDOT.

The bridge has been closed since the collision damaged the structure’s façade and roof. IDOT has allocated approximately $1 million for repairs and upgrades as part of its multi-year program.

IDOT’s District 3 completed Phase I preliminary engineering in 2025, which defined the scope of work and preliminary cost estimates. The State Historic Preservation Office approved the repair plans in April, confirming they will not adversely affect the bridge’s historic character, IDOT said.

Phase II involves preparing detailed construction plans and specifications. A second review is expected this summer, with Phase II anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026, according to IDOT.

Repairs include complete replacement of the roof and roof cross bracing, replacement of damaged roof cross bracing rods, floor beams and siding, replacement of all existing lighting and wiring, upgraded fire suppression piping and security cameras, and fire-resistant coating on the interior, exterior painting and pump house repairs.

Once Phase II is complete, the project will move to construction. IDOT will put the work out for bid to select a contractor. Construction is tentatively expected to take several months.

Built in 1863 to cross Big Bureau Creek, the Red Covered Bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the only state-owned covered bridge still open to traffic. Before the 2023 strike, it accommodated an average of 275 vehicles a day.

According to IDOT, the bridge has survived arson, erosion, high winds and multiple truck strikes. It serves as a landmark for the Princeton and Bureau County communities, drawing tourists and serving as a backdrop for weddings and proms.