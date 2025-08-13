Crackel: Downtown Sycamore to Sizzle at Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest

The streets of downtown Sycamore will be filled with the aroma of smoky barbecue, the sound of live music and the energy of the community when the Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest returns on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Presented by DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet GMC Cadillac, Waste Management, Studio MWR, Banner Up Signs, Keep Rentals and WDKB, this summer favorite has a new start time of 4 p.m.

Barbecue lovers are in for a treat with ribs from pitmasters across Northern Illinois. This year’s vendors include The Dirty Bird, Hick’s BBQ, Slow Smoke BBQ and Beach Avenue BBQ, each serving up their own mouthwatering recipes.

“We’re excited to bring in rib vendors from across the region,” Rose Treml, Executive Director of the Sycamore Chamber, said. “The variety of flavors and styles ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The entertainment lineup promises to keep the party going well into the evening. The River Ratz will open the night, followed by the high-energy beats of Behind The Beats Production.

The streets of downtown Sycamore will be filled with the aroma of smoky barbecue, the sound of live music and the energy of the community when the Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest (shown here in 2024) returns on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by Shelby Crackel)

Headlining the evening is the Ryan Craig Band, delivering a mix of rock, country, and feel-good tunes perfect for a summer night. You will enjoy the full experience during this event – great food, great music, and great company!

In addition to delicious food and live music, attendees can enjoy a wide selection of craft brews, beverages and the charm of Sycamore’s historic downtown. Local businesses will be open before the event offering plenty of opportunities to shop, explore, and connect with friends and neighbors.

Whether you’re a rib connoisseur, a music fan, or simply looking for a fun night out, Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest offers something for everyone. It’s the perfect way to wrap up summer! We look forward to seeing the community come together and make lasting memories.

Mark your calendars, bring your appetite and join us on Aug. 23 in downtown Sycamore for an evening of flavor, music, and hometown fun.

For more information, visit DiscoverSycamore.com.