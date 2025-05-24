Sycamore Park District summer concert series begins June 5

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Park District recently announced its summer concert series for June and July.
The free concerts will be Thursdays beginning June 5 in the Good Tymes Shelter at the Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore.
Attendees are encouraged to bring seating or a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled. Food including burgers, hot dogs, brats, snacks, beer and wine will be available to buy. No concerts will be held June 26 and July 3.
The concert series lineup includes:
- Simple Remedy: June 5. The concert includes classic and modern country, Chicago blues, American soul and Nashville sound music.
- Howard and the White Boys: June 12. Howard and the White Boy will perform blues music.
- StingRays: June 19. The StingRays will perform Rockabilly music from the 1960s and 1970s.
- Second Time Around: July 10. Featured music from the 1960s and 1970s.
- Panic at the Costco: July 17. The concert features classic music from the 1960s through the 1990s.
- Billy Elton: July 24. Attendees can listen to songs by pop artists Billy Joel and Elton John. The concert is held in partnership with the Sycamore Public Library.