Some of the best performances from Friday, Saturday’s Daily Chronicle-area games

A Sycamore-DeKalb soccer match that came down to one goal. An Interstate 8 girls track championship that came down to the final few races.

There was no shortage of great games this weekend, and with that came outstanding performances. Here’s a look at a few of the best.

Izzy Turner, Indian Creek soccer

Turner scored four of the five goals for the Timberwolves in a 5-0 win over DePue on Friday.

The Timberwolves don’t play again until Friday, when they open the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional against No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic. The Timberwolves enter the game as the No. 6 seed.

Kaneland boys 4x200

Dylan Sanagustin, Alex Moos, Benjamin Karl and Luke Gadomski finished in 1:27.85. It was the winning time. It was a personal record. It was a record for the Kane County boys track meet on Friday. It’s the fifth-fastest time in the state. And it was a school record as well.

“That was a bit unexpected,” Kaneland coach Andy Drendel said about the 4x200 win. “We knew we were capable of doing it, we just hadn’t run that team before. Our two seniors (Sanagustin and Moos) have been absolute workhorses in that event, and Luke Gadomski and Benjamin Karl really wanted to get the job done for those two guys, and it paid off.”

The Knights compete Tuesday in the Interstate 8 championships in Rochelle, looking for their eighth straight title.

Alyssa Stacy, Sycamore track

Stacy won the 100 (12.65) and the 200 (26.3) for the Spartans at the Interstate 8 girls meet on Friday, plus anchored the winning 4x200 team along with Reese Becker, Isabella Massey and Genevieve Law, which finished in 1:50.45.

“Not many people would think it, but the 100 is such a mental event,” Stacy said. “It’s not really a ‘just run as fast as you can’ thing. I felt like I got off to a great start, felt comfortable all the way through and was able to put up my best time ever.”

The Spartans head west to the Class 2A Sterling Sectional on Wednesday.

Beth Meeks, DeKalb soccer

The DeKalb goalie turned away almost everything Sycamore threw at her in a 1-0 loss to the Spartans in El Classicorn on Saturday.

Her save on a penalty kick in the final 10 minutes helped keep things a one-goal game and gave the Barbs a shot down the stretch.

“She did absolutely phenomenal,” DeKalb coach Kaylyn Brooks said. “She had some really big saves when we needed it, and that PK save was huge for us. I feel like at that point we need that jolt kind of, that urgency, that energy, and she brought it.”

Jessie Fredrickson, Genoa-Kingston track

The freshman speedster won the 100 at the G-K Invitational on Saturday with a personal-best 12.74. She also anchored the 4x100 (50.03) and 4x200 (1:48.22) winning teams for the Cogs.

The Cogs host a 2A sectional on Friday.

Erin Doucette, Kaneland soccer

The Knights’ striker banged home her 34th goal of the season in a 2-2 tie with Batavia on Saturday.

“We were pushing really hard to get a goal, and I got a good pass from Sophia (Rosati), and somehow it went in,” Doucette said. “But I was just so excited afterwards, especially since I didn’t know I got it. Hopefully we can keep it moving forward.”

The No. 2 Knights are off until May 20 when they host No. 9 IMSA or No. 8 H-BR in a 2A Kaneland regional semifinal.

Bella Jacobs, Sycamore softball

The Spartans won the opener 4-3 against York on Saturday on some late heroics by Faith Heil and Ellison Hallahan. But Jacobs’ pitching performance kept the Spartans close throughout.

Jacobs struck out 16 in a nine-inning complete game, allowing two hits and two earned runs. She walked one batter and 100 of her 131 pitches were strikes.

Brodie Farrell, DeKalb baseball

The DeKalb pitcher tossed 6⅔ innings of two-hit, shutout ball against Jacobs in a 3-0 win on Saturday. He struck out nine and walked one.

The Barbs (19-8-1, 7-5) began a three-game DuPage Valley Conference series with Metea Valley (10-18, 0-12) on Monday. They are one game behind both Naperville North (12-13, 8-4) and Naperville Central (18-10, 8-4) and tied with Waubonsie Valley as the final week of league play begins. Naperville North has three games against Neuqua Valley (11-12-1, 6-6) and Naperville Central faces Waubonsie (13-11, 7-5).

· Shaw Media sports reporters Joel Boenitz and Brian Hoxsey contributed to this report.