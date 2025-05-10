Cortni Kruizenga’s goal holds up as Sycamore claims El Classicorn over DeKalb

Sycamore’s Cortni Kruizenga celebrates after she scores a goal on Saturday May 10, 2025, while traveling to take on DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DeKALB – Izzie Segreti’s pass came from behind midfield and found its way behind the DeKalb defense.

Cortni Kruizenga went flying through a pair of DeKalb defenders to punch the ball past Beth Meeks for Sycamore’s first goal.

It was the only goal Meeks and the DeKalb defense gave up in Sycamore’s 1-0 win over its rivals in El Classicorn on Saturday.

“Izzie always plays great balls through,” Kruizenga said. “That one was also amazing. ... It feels great to get this win.”

Kruizenga’s goal came in the 36th minute after both teams struggled to find scoring opportunities early. Kruizenga had a rocket from just beyond the goal box in the 16th minute, and a couple minutes later a set play off a free kick nearly connected but Meeks again turned it away.

Kruizenga’s goal gave the Spartans a cushion going into halftime.

“Their goalkeeper is always strong, big, makes good saves and we knew it was going to take a special goal,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “Cortni’s kind of been on herself about her play a little bit, so ... that goal probably felt great for her.”

DeKalb’s goalie Elizabeth Meeks makes a save on a penalty kick during the game on Saturday May 10, 2025, while taking on Sycamore held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Meeks spent the day turning away Sycamore’s shots, including a penalty kick by Grace Amptmann in the 71st minute.

Just before the PK, Segreti had another beautiful feed ahead, this one to Lizzie Goff. It was a foot race to the ball and Meeks dove to get there first for the save.

DeKalb coach Kaylyn Brooks said Meeks played absolutely phenomenal.

“She had some really big saves when we needed it and that PK save was huge for us,” Brooks said. “I feel like at that point we need that joint kind of, that urgency, that energy and she brought it.”

DeKalb’s best scoring opportunities came in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Alexia Ortiz rocketed a free kick directly at Brooke Cutlip. The Sycamore senior goalie dove to her right and batted the ball away, then the Spartans cleared away the ensuing corner kick.

Sycamore’s Hailey Clawson (22) lifts up the trophy after the game against DeKalb on Saturday May 10, 2025, held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

A few minutes before, Demi McNeil had the ball in front of the Sycamore goal. Before she could turn and fire off a shot, Hailey Clawson came in and took the ball away.

“She doesn’t seem to get rattled,” Bickley said of Clawson. “She makes good decisions. She’s a very smart player, she gets to the ball. She’s very good at finding somebody. Not super fast in the back, but she plays to her strengths and I think that covers for it. She’s just a very smart player.”

It was the last home game of the year for the Barbs, who still have to play DVC games against Metea Valley on Tuesday and Waubonsie Valley on Thursday before opening the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional at Lake Park.

“It‘s unfortunate we have to play right after playing one of the top two teams in our conference,” Brooks said. “But it is what it is and we’ll play to the best of our ability. Then come Friday it‘s winner take all and we’ll give it our best.”