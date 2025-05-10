Girls track and field: Late surge leads Sycamore to I-8 Conference title

Sycamore's Alyssa Stacy (left) and La Salle-Peru's Elli Sines compete in the 100-meter dash during the Interstate 8 Conference girls track championship on Friday at Morris High School. (Scott Anderson)

MORRIS – With three events left in Friday’s Interstate 8 Conference girls track and field meet, Sycamore and Morris were tied for first, with Kaneland in striking distance.

The Spartans made a surge, claiming victories in all three of those events to earn the title with 137 points. Host Morris (111) finished runner-up, Kaneland (106) third, Rochelle (72) fourth, Ottawa (66) fifth and La Salle-Peru (62) sixth.

Sycamore senior Alyssa Stacy led the way for her team winning the 100-meter run (12.65 seconds), the 200 (26.30), as well as anchoring the winning 4X200 relay team (1:50.45) along with Reese Becker, Isabella Massey and Genevieve Law.

“Not many people would think it, but the 100 is such mental event,” Stacy said. “It’s not really a just run as fast as you can thing. I felt like I got off to a great start, felt comfortable all the way through and was able to put up my best time ever.

“The 200 relay is always very nerve-racking, especially being the anchor. You have no control of what the race is going to look like when it’s your turn. Today, wow, my teammates, especially Genevieve before me, put me in a position where all I needed to do was run the way I can.”

(From left) L-P's Delani Duggan, Sycamore's Layla Janisch, Rochelle's Kyrie Cragin and Morris's Aubrey Lines compete in the 800 meter run during the Interstate 8 Conference girls track championship on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Morris High School. (Scott Anderson)

Stacy’s junior teammate Layla Janisch won both the 800 (2:27.5) and 1,600 (5:33.66)

“I’m so energized right now,“ Janisch said after having photos taken with the championship plaque. ”It was a really good day for all of us, and I’m happy that I did my part.

“We all knew we were tied with a few events to go, but the girls in those events really ran strong. My 4x400 team, we finished third but had our best time by six seconds. I’m just so happy and proud with how we ran. Alyssa Stacy was phenomenal today, she showed up and led the way.”

Spartans junior Krista Cobb captured the shot put with a toss of 38.74 meters.

Members of the Morris 4x800 relay team (from left) Leah Ortiz, Paityn Valentine, Makensi Martin and Aubrey Lines celebrate after winning the event during the Interstate 8 Conference girls track championship on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Morris High School. (Scott Anderson)

Morris senior Makensi Martin had a strong day, winning the 300 hurdles (50.06), while being part of the first place 4x400 relay (with Hannah Linn, Aubrey Lines and Ava Conley in 4:14.09) and the 4x800 relay (with Paityn Valentine, Lines and Leah Ortiz in 10:11.68).

“I feel like in relays it’s easier to push yourself because you’re doing it for three other teammates,” Martin said. “Our goal today (in the 4x800) was to beat the state qualifying time, which we did by three seconds, and we also broke our own school record too, which was great.

“I just enjoy the hurdles; they are a great challenge. My goal was to break 50 (seconds) and I just missed doing that. Overall, it was a good day.”

Morris also received wins from the 4x100 relay team of Gisselle Reyes, Dynasty Hicks, Leah Martin and Conley in 50.91 and Hannah Linn in the triple jump (9.99).

Kaneland junior Danielle Bower (Brian Hoxsey)

Kaneland junior Danielle Bower ran to first in the 3,200 (12:53.92) and finished second in the 1,600 (5:46).

“The two-mile is my favorite event and the one I’m best at,” Bower said. “My goal today was all about being consistent, I wanted the time in every one of the (eight) laps to be very close to each other. I felt pretty good, was able to get a good stride going and felt like I reached my goal today.

“I’ve ran against Layla (in the 1,600) ever since middle school. I ran around the time I wanted, but she was super strong today and had a great final push.”

The Knights also had victories from senior Lilia Fleshman in the high jump (1.47) and junior Delainey Baran in the pole vault (3.35).

Ottawa's Savannah Markey competes in the long jump during the Interstate 8 Conference girls track championship on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Morris High School. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa freshman Savannah Markey soared to the title in the long jump (4.99)

“I actually scratched, my foot was over the board on my first two jumps,” Markey said. “I refocused and third jump was my best. I had (set a personal record) here the last time I was here and it’s a nice day, so I was hoping to PR again. I came up just a little short of that, but I’m happy with how I did today.”

Pirate senior Shaylen Quinn crossed the finish line first in the 400 (1:00.07).

La Salle-Peru senior Elli Sines won the 100 hurdles (16.26), while placing second in both the 100 and 200.

Rochelle senior Erin Murphy placed first in the shot put (11.58).