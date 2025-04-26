Natasha Bianchi wins three events for Genoa-Kingston girls track: Friday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Baseball

Ashton-Franklin Center 12, Indian Creek 2 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, Addux Pearson had an RBI as the Timberwolves fell to the Raiders in a nonconference contest. Jason Brewer and Dylan Carey had singles for IC (0-16).

Hiawatha 14, Cristian Liberty 2 (5 inn.): At Kirkland, an eight-run fourth inning broke the game open for the Hawks. Colby Wylde doubled and homered driving in three and Aidan Cooper, Thomas Giebel, Bentley Payne had a pair of RBIs each for Hiawatha (6-7).

Softball

Naperville North 13, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, the visiting Huskies plated eight in the second inning to pull away from the Barbs in a DuPage Valley Conference contest. Cassidy Cavasos had three hits and an RBI for DeKalb (9-7, 2-4).

LaSalle-Peru 10, Sycamore 6: At Sycamore, the Cavaliers scored five unanswered runs to secure the Interstate Eight contest. Faith Heil clubbed a three-run home run for Sycamore (13-2, 3-1).

Girls track and field

Oregon Girls Landers-Loomis Invite: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston ran to a third place finish with 91 points behind meet champion Oregon. Ava Hardy, Jessie Frederickson, Presley Meyer and Natasha Bianchi won the 4 x 100 relay for the Cogs. Bianchi also won the long and triple jumps for G-K.

Megan Sporny Invite: At Aurora, Kaneland ran to fifth in the team standings with 55 points. Yorkville won the team race. Noelle Putzler won the pole vault for Kaneland.

Sequoit Shahbazian Girls Invite: At Antioch, Sycamore scored 48 points as a team to place in a tie for fourth with Rockford Guilford. Zion-Benton won the team title. Layla Janisch won the 800 meter run and Alyssa Stacy took the 200-meter dash for the Spartans.