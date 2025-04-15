Amedeo: Collaboration drives DeKalb County’s future

At the heart of DeKalb County’s success has been a deep commitment to collaboration.

As Executive Director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC), I’m focused on connecting businesses, local governments, educational institutions, and community organizations so we are all working toward common goals. These connections will result in meaningful growth and create a prosperous future for our entire county.

Fostering strategic collaboration

From connecting local companies with critical resources to working alongside municipalities to streamline development processes and approvals, our goal is to create a thriving economy across DeKalb County.

By playing the role of connector DCEDC brings together businesses, government agencies, educational leaders, and workforce development programs to create a cohesive and interconnected ecosystem. Collaborative partnerships are key to ensuring that all stakeholders benefit from DeKalb County’s growth.

Through our strategic initiatives – like managing the Enterprise Zone, promoting workforce development, and providing data insights, DCEDC is creating opportunities for businesses to collaborate with one another locally, regionally and with state-wide partners such as the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA), Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Intersect Illinois. This ecosystem helps attract investments, develop new business opportunities, and create jobs that benefit everyone in the community.

One prime example of the power of collaboration is our ongoing partnership with Northern Illinois University (NIU) and Kishwaukee College. By aligning their educational offerings with local industry’s needs, we are equipping students with the skills required by businesses to fill gaps in the talent pipeline and address workforce requirements.

Making an impact

Our efforts to promote collaboration drive community impact. By partnering with local municipalities, we’re able to improve infrastructure, reduce tax burdens, and boost funding for schools – ensuring that DeKalb County remains a place where families and businesses can thrive together.

In DeKalb County, collaboration is the key to unlocking growth and creating Opportunity Unbound for businesses and residents across the entire county.

Be a part of the growth and success by contacting me to learn more about DCEDC or become a member by visiting https://dcedc.org/membership-registration/