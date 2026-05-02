La Salle Co. deputies ticket 58 for distracted driving

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the April enforcement campaign, held during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Deputies issued 58 citations for electronic device use, 55 citations for speeding, 18 citations for seat belt violations, and 49 for miscellaneous offenses.

The campaign also resulted in three motorists arrested for driving while suspended, and one picked up on a criminal warrant.

“Distracted driving remains a serious problem, and one moment of inattention can change lives forever,” Sheriff Adam Diss said. “High-visibility enforcement is one way we remind drivers that safe driving requires their full attention. April may be over, but our message is not.

“La Salle County Sheriff’s Office will continue enforcing distracted driving laws and urging motorists to put the phone away whenever they get behind the wheel.”

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement, and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort. The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.