Country Mansion in Dwight hosts “Mother Road at the Mansion” on Sunday

The Country Mansion, 101 W. South St., in Dwight on Friday, May 1, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Country Mansion in Dwight will celebrate 100 years of Route 66 on Sunday with the “Mother Road at the Mansion” event.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Mansion, 101 W. South St. in Dwight.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Sunday with a classic car show and an art show from Dwight Township High School. At that same time, the beer garden opens, as does the Comfort Cookin’ food truck.

“For 100 years, Route 66 has represented freedom, adventure, small towns, big dreams, and the unforgettable stories that connect people across generations,” said Carson Woods of The Country Mansion. “Mother Road at The Mansion is our way of celebrating that legacy right here in Dwight with music, cars, food, history, and the kind of community atmosphere that makes Route 66 so special.”

Here is the day’s schedule:

11 a.m.: Classic Car Show

11 a.m.: Dwight Township High School Art Show

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Beer garden and Comfort Cookin’ food truck

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Live music by The 66 Ramblers

2 p.m.: Route 66 roundtable discussion

3 p.m.: Route 66 trivia

5 p.m.: Dwight Township High School Jazz Band Spring Concert

According to the news release, the celebration is designed to highlight Dwight’s proud connection to Route 66 while creating a festive gathering place for residents, visitors, car enthusiasts, and travelers exploring the Mother Road.

The Country Mansion is a historical landmark currently being brought back to life through a phased restoration and revival, and will host the event as part of its growing role as a community gathering place for weddings, private events, public celebrations, and experiences, according to the news release.

“Route 66 has always been about more than pavement,” Woods said. “It’s about the people, the places, the music, the roadside stops, the memories, and the towns that made the journey matter. On May 3, we want people to come together, celebrate that history, and make a few new memories of their own.”

For more information, visit https://www.thecountrymansion.com/motherroad.