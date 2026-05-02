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Illinois Valley

Children’s Business Fair set for July 1 in Walnut

Kids can create and operate businesses July 1; live music and food trucks also featured

Walnut Public LIbrary

Walnut Public Library (Photo provided by Walnut Public Library)

By Kate Santillan

The Walnut Public Library District will hold a Children’s Business Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Liberty Square, 115 S. Main St., Walnut.

Participants will be able to create and a business. The businesses can be operated by groups. The business fair will coincide with a live band, food truck and Farmer’s Market.

Attendees are required to create a Canva promotional flyer. Library staff will be available for flyer assistance. The fair setup is set from 4:15 to 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.

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