Children’s Business Fair set for July 1 in Walnut

The Walnut Public Library District will hold a Children’s Business Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Liberty Square, 115 S. Main St., Walnut.

Participants will be able to create and a business. The businesses can be operated by groups. The business fair will coincide with a live band, food truck and Farmer’s Market.

Attendees are required to create a Canva promotional flyer. Library staff will be available for flyer assistance. The fair setup is set from 4:15 to 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.