Marquez is Sterling High School student of the month for May

Kevin Marquez, a Sterling High School senior, is a student of the month for May.

He is the son of Hugo and Ariana Marquez and has three brothers: Beckham, Luka and Thiago.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: One class that I found really engaging is my WACC CEO class taught by LeAndra Hartman. The class gives students the opportunity to visit various businesses located in Sterling, meet the entrepreneurs behind these businesses, and learn about their experiences and lessons. It helps us get closer to reality, since we have an opportunity to interact with actual businesspeople instead of talking to teachers and reading books. One of the best moments of this course, for me at least, was creating our own business. We were assigned a local entrepreneur who would act as a mentor for us while we are developing the idea of our business. My mentor was Adrian Sandoval, who helped me to develop an idea of opening a business selling tacos. This allowed me to apply my knowledge of entrepreneurship, marketing, and business planning. This hands-on experience made it one of the most valuable classes I have taken and one that I will continue to build on as I pursue my future goal.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I will attend Bradley University where I will study civil engineering and minor in construction.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Playing soccer is one of my favorite extra curricular activities. Soccer has always been something I love, and it has taught me the importance of teamwork, communication, and discipline. Being part of a team helped me learn how to work with others to achieve a common goal and stay committed even when things get challenging. Another one of my favorite activities is working. Having a job has helped me develop responsibility, time management, and a strong work ethic. It has also shown me the value of earning my own money and staying consistent, even when balancing school and other commitments.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One experience in high school that altered my perspective was while playing soccer. During the game, there were times we were not successful, but those instances allowed me to learn about the importance of discipline, hard work, and assisting my teammates. The process of being a part of a team made me realize that success does not only depend on my personal efforts but also on my ability to cooperate with others towards the same objective.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to make an impact through civil engineering by helping design and improve roads and infrastructure that are long-lasting, safe, and well-designed. I want to contribute to projects that not only serve a purpose, but also improve the communities around them. Ultimately, I hope to build things that people can rely on for years to come.