Election 2025 results: DeKalb mayor

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, who is running for reelection, talks optimistically as early returns are posted Tuesday, April 1, 2025, during his election night party at Faranda's Banquets in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb voters took to the polls Tuesday to choose the city’s next mayor, choosing between an incumbent, an alderman, a Northern Illinois University instructor and an NIU staffer.

Polls were expected to close at 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks.

The race featured incumbent Mayor Cohen Barnes, and candidates John Walker, Linh Nguyen and Kouame Sanan.

If reelected, Barnes would retain his position as mayor for a second term in office.

Barnes said he believes his campaign went well overall.

“I am incredibly proud of the campaign that we ran,” Barnes said. “We never went negative in any of our advertisements, any of our posts and social media. And I believe when it comes to local elections, that’s an important piece.”

Three newcomers hope to unseat him, however. Walker, the sitting Ward 7 Alderman, is a UPS employee. Nguyen works as an employees educator at Northern Illinois University. And Sanan works in NIU’s IT department.

Unofficial results had only started to trickle in as of 8:53 p.m. by press time Tuesday. Early votes that had been tabulated so far showed Barnes leading with 2,257 votes, followed by Nguyen with 1,240 votes, Walker with 698 votes and Sanan with 105.

Nguyen said she feels good about her chances. She watched results from her home Tuesday.

“I’m so grateful for the tremendous support I’ve received from DeKalb and looking forward to continuing to serve our community for many years to come,” Nguyen said.

Sanan and Walker were not immediately available for comment.

Check back for updates.