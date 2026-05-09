The Dixon: Historic Theatre to host June gala to raise funds for theater improvements

Private box seats are along the edge of the upper level at The Historic: Dixon Theatre. (Cody Cutter)

The Dixon: Historic Theatre will host a gala in June for its Encore Capital Campaign to help the theater replace and repair some of its oldest infrastructure, including the main floor seats, the terrazzo floors and the marquee on the west side of the building.

The gala will be from 4-9 p.m. June 20 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. The event will feature door prizes, theater tours, a silent auction, live music and much more.

Many of the seats throughout the theater are in disrepair from years of use, and will need to be completely replaced, according to a news release.

The original seats in the balcony need repair and reupholstering and the terrazzo floors, which are over 100 years old, have been abused over the years through renovations, reconstruction, and the changing use of the theater, according to the release.

The theater is also looking to repair and modernize the building’s marquee, which has started to leak; some of the lights have started to fail as a result.

The gala aims to raise funds for all three projects and take the theater into the future.

Only 150 tickets will be sold and they will cost $25 each. Concessions and a full-service cash bar will be open during the run of the event, and food will be provided by Salamandra restaurant of Dixon.

Purchase tickets online at www.dixontheatre.com or stop in at the box office during posted box office hours or any time during a show.

To donate to the campaign, go to givebutter.com/Thedixon-encore.