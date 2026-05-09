Streator man pleads in robbery, gunfire case

A Streator man pleaded guilty Friday to setting up a 2024 robbery – and to firing a gun when things went awry – and faces up 20 years in prison at sentencing.

Derek E. Dill Jr., 35, was set for trial Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court on multiple felony charges led by armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony. He was charged after a botched robbery on Nov. 3, 2024, in Streator that ended in gunfire. No one was hurt.

Dill emerged Friday from a closed-door conference with his lawyer and entered a blind plea to three felonies: attempted armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and armed habitual criminal.

In exchange for his plea, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 20 years.

Dill will have an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. at sentencing set for 1 p.m. July 16.

According to open-court statements, Dill and Bryanna M. Stash lured a man into Streator and then tried to rob him. Dill fired several shots as the victim sped from the would-be holdup, according to open-court statements, but the shots did not strike anyone.

Stash previously entered a negotiated plea for eight years. She is scheduled for release in May 2028.