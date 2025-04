FILE – Voting booths await voters at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Voters this week in DeKalb County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night.

Results will be updated here as county clerk’s offices update their websites.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.