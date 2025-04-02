Election 2025 results: DeKalb school board

DeKALB – DeKalb residents were asked to choose their preferred District 428 school board candidates Tuesday, in a race that has the potential to reshape the board’s makeup.
Polls close at 7 p.m., though residents can still vote if they’re in line by 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks.
Up for grabs in the consolidated election are three four-year terms. The other race featured one unexpired two-year term and was uncontested.
Ten newcomers – Nick Atwood, Kristin Bailey, Brandon Elion, Erin Grych, Jose Jaques, James Mitchell, Marilyn Parker, Derek Shaw, Twangie Smith, Howard Solomon – all of whom are vying for three four-year terms.
The other race featured DeKalb resident Mark Charvat, the only one who filed for the unexpired two-year term as a write-in candidate.
Board President Deyci Ramirez, Board Secretary Ariel Owens, and Board Members Amanda Harness and Fred Davis did not seek reelection to the board.
