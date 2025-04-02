Election 2025 results: DeKalb school board

District 428 School Board candidate Brandon Elion speaks as other candidates listen in Thursday, March 20, 2025, during the DeKalb Area Rental Association and DeKalb Area Builders Association School Board Candidates Forum at Faranda's Banquets in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents were asked to choose their preferred District 428 school board candidates Tuesday, in a race that has the potential to reshape the board’s makeup.

Polls close at 7 p.m., though residents can still vote if they’re in line by 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks.

Up for grabs in the consolidated election are three four-year terms. The other race featured one unexpired two-year term and was uncontested.

Ten newcomers – Nick Atwood, Kristin Bailey, Brandon Elion, Erin Grych, Jose Jaques, James Mitchell, Marilyn Parker, Derek Shaw, Twangie Smith, Howard Solomon – all of whom are vying for three four-year terms.

The other race featured DeKalb resident Mark Charvat, the only one who filed for the unexpired two-year term as a write-in candidate.

Board President Deyci Ramirez, Board Secretary Ariel Owens, and Board Members Amanda Harness and Fred Davis did not seek reelection to the board.

