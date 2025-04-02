Election 2025 results: DeKalb City Council

DeKALB – DeKalb residents had a choice on Tuesday for the next person to represent Ward 2 on the City Council: incumbent Barbara Larson or local tourism businessman Michael Embrey.
All other ward seats for DeKalb City Council races were uncontested.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks.
Larson, retired from a farming family, was first elected to the seat in 2021. Embrey, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Northern Illinois University band director, also operates a tourism business out of DeKalb.
Other seats included newcomer Justin Carlson, the only candidate vying for the Ward 4 seat; incumbent 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell; and incumbent 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic, both uncontested.
Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins did not seek reelection to the City Council.
