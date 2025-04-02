Election 2025 results: DeKalb City Council

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb residents had a choice on Tuesday for the next person to represent Ward 2 on the City Council: incumbent Barbara Larson or local tourism businessman Michael Embrey.

All other ward seats for DeKalb City Council races were uncontested.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks.

Barbara Larson, (center) DeKalb Second Ward Alderwoman who is running for re-election, talks to attendees Feb. 19, 2025, at the DeKalb Area Rental Association and DeKalb Area Builders Association Candidate Night at Faranda's Banquet Center in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb City Council has one contested race in Tuesday's election. It featured incumbent Ward 2 Alderwoman Barb Larson and newcomer Michael Embrey.

Larson, retired from a farming family, was first elected to the seat in 2021. Embrey, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Northern Illinois University band director, also operates a tourism business out of DeKalb.

Other seats included newcomer Justin Carlson, the only candidate vying for the Ward 4 seat; incumbent 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell; and incumbent 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic, both uncontested.

Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins did not seek reelection to the City Council.

Second Ward Alderman candidate Michael Embrey (right) talks to attendees Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the DeKalb Area Rental Association and DeKalb Area Builders Association Candidate Night at Faranda's Banquet Center in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

