Oswego expects special census will show more than 5,000 people added since 2020

Oswego could see an estimated $1.5 million in additional revenues annually from a special census set to take place next spring.

At the June 9 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved an agreement with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the special census. The special census is estimated to cost $977,448.

“The estimated increase in annual revenue is $1.5 million, which is $4.5 million over the 3 years that will transpire until the next regular census,” Oswego finance director Andrea Lamberg said in a memo.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census to determine the number of people living in the United States. The next decennial census is set for 2030.

The last time the village had a special census done was in 2016. The 2020 decennial census the U.S. Census Bureau conducted showed Oswego with a population of 34,585.

Since that time, the village has seen significant growth. It is estimated the village has grown by 5,553 people, a 16% increase.

That would put the village’s population at 40,138.

The village started the process to do a special census several years ago. Oswego is the largest municipality in Kendall County.

“Due to federal government shutdowns, the census office was unable to staff special census positions, which delayed the process,” Lamberg said. “The village received word that the Census Bureau is now able to hire special census staff and the earliest a special census could be conducted is the spring of 2027.”

Lamberg said a payment of $977,448 must be given to the Census Bureau before any work on the special census is performed.

“That advanced payment will be adjusted to actual costs and additional billings or refunds will be made as appropriate,” she said.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman had previously said the additional revenues gained from the special census will help pay for projects like improving the intersection of Wolfs Crossing and U.S. Route 30 and bringing Lake Michigan water to Oswego.

“We’ve got all these big things that we need to get done and we need the funding to do it,” he said.

Neighboring Plainfield recently had a special census done. The village now has a population of 49,962, according to the results of the special census that have been certified.

That represents an increase of 5,200 residents since the 2020 census. The village’s official housing count now stands at 17,329 units.

Plainfield will receive about $1.2 million in additional revenues every year until the 2030 decennial census is certified