Dixon man’s email to LCIDA’s Demmer: Resign ‘if you know what’s good for you and your family’: court records

As more information about his alleged email communication surfaces, a Dixon man accused of threatening a Lee County economic development official appeared in court Wednesday greeted by a large group of supporters and increased security.

Harley R. Delander, 28, of Dixon is charged with intimidation/physical harm, a Class 3 felony, and one count each of stalking/cause fear for safety and cyberstalking/cause person to fear, both Class 4 felonies, court records show.

The charges stem from May 27 when Lee County Industrial Development Association Executive Director Tom Demmer, a former Illinois state representative, called Dixon police and said Delander had been threatening him through direct email and social media posts, court records show.

According to the probable cause affidavit police filed in Lee County court, police reviewed the email sent to Demmer from an email address with Delander’s name and which began by saying, “Shame on you for putting your own person profit above the safety and quality of our community.”

The email continued, “If that data center comes to town I will make it my life mission to drive you out of this community. Your address is publicly accessible information and your street is public and the community and I can protest in front of your house all day and night until you gain some humanity and ban data centers. Recuse yourself from your elected office if you know what’s good for you and your family,” according to the affidavit.

That email was sent around the same time that online public discourse ramped up locally related to a real estate listing posted on LCIDA’s website advertising a 387-acre property along Interstate 88 and U.S. 30. The listing described it as “prime data center development land” and has since been removed.

Lee County officials have told Shaw Local that a data center is not coming to that property, and they have received no formal proposals from any companies looking to build one.

[ Lee County officials: No data center coming to 387-acre property near Nelson ]

Still, a change.org petition against that center was created by Rock Falls Alderman Marshall Doane on June 1 and, as of June 10, had gathered 2,652 signatures. A digital flyer was created June 4 asking people to speak out against it during the next Lee County Board meeting at 6 p.m. June 25.

During the police department’s investigation of Delander on May 27, they reviewed a post he made online calling for a protest at Demmer’s family home, which included Demmer’s address. The protest time was listed as 9 a.m. May 30, according to the affidavit.

Delander made several other posts about Demmer, such as one that said “the only tactful way of dealing with political extremists like Tom [Demmer] is to put the fear of god in them,” according to the affidavit.

Another post said that “Tom [Demmer] should make the smart decision to take his family safety seriously and recuse his public title and leave our nice town,” while another one read, “demand this con artist step down and leave our [expletive} community before we show him some good rural hospitality,” according to the affidavit.

After reviewing those posts, police made contact with Delander, who said that he did call for the protest at Demmer’s residence, but denied threatening him in any way, according to the affidavit.

Delander was taken into custody, and the Dixon police consulted with the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office before charging him, according to the affidavit.

“This case is not about limiting anyone’s right to speak, disagree, or peacefully protest. It is about public safety. People have the right to express their views, but threats and conduct that create fear for personal safety will be investigated and addressed appropriately,” Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins previously told Shaw Local.

On Wednesday, Delander appeared before Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert with his attorney, James Mertes of Sterling, for a preliminary hearing. Four bailiffs and Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan also were present.

A preliminary hearing is when a judge evaluates the prosecution’s evidence to determine if it is sufficient to reasonably believe the defendant committed a crime. Mertes said Delander was not waiving his right to have that hearing, but asked that it be rescheduled to a later date. Ackert set it for 8:30 a.m. June 24.

Ackert also ordered that the conditions of Delander’s release remain in place. Those conditions include that Delander be subject to GPS electronic monitoring, reside at a Dixon address, stay at least 300 yards away from Demmer’s home address, stay at least 10 feet away from LCIDA’s downtown Dixon office, not contact Demmer or his family and remove all social media posts about Demmer, court records show.

The conditions also include that he not possess a firearm or other weapons and must undergo a drug, alcohol and mental health evaluation, court records show.