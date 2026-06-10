Flash flood watch issued for Joliet area after storm knocks out power, rips out trees

Large trees are down in front yards along Buell Avenue in Joliet following a late afternoon storm that caused widespread damage in the Joliet area on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A late-afternoon storm that prompted tornado sirens to go off across Will County on Wednesday has caused property damage and downed trees and power lines across the area.

Tens of thousands of ComEd customers in Will County were without power into Wednesday night.

Evergreens on display for sale in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Joliet were blown down in the storm on Wednesday. June 10, 2026 (Bob Okon)

With more storms expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for northeastern Will County until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A large tree fell on top of a house in Joliet's Cathedral Area Neighborhood during a severe thunderstorm that went through the area causing damage across the city on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

City of Joliet spokesperson Sydney Thompson said, “There are multiple damage reports, including downed trees and power outages. The storm affected the entire city. We are still assessing the scope of the damage.”

Joliet Public Works, fire and police departments were responding to storm-related issues across the city, including hazards being caused by downed trees and wires, Thompson said.

[ PHOTOS: Storm leaves destruction in Joliet area ]

“With more severe weather expected (Wednesday overnight) and tomorrow, residents are urged to pay attention to the forecasts and have several ways to receive weather alerts,” Thompson said.

Anyone experiencing a power outage or who sees a downed or damaged power line is urged to call ComEd immediately at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661), text OUT to 2-6-6-3-3, or visit ComEd.com, she said.

Sections of fence and several trees along Division Street on the back end of the Home Depot property in Joliet were blown down by the storm on Wednesday. June 10, 2026 (Bob Okon)

The Joliet police department said Wednesday evening it was responding to “multiple incidents related to the weather” and road hazards caused by trees and wires down due to the storm.

“If you are out driving, please use caution if you come across a road hazard and be prepared to use an alternate route. City departments (Police, Fire, Streets) are responding to incidents as quickly & safely as possible,” the police department said.

A ComEd truck is on Essington Road in Joliet on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after an intense storm swept through Joliet and northern Will County, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The city of Lockport Public Works Department crews were out clearing trees from roads Wednesday afternoon.

Trees and power lines were reported down blocking streets in the downtown Lockport area.

Lockport Chamber of Commerce canceled all Old Canal Days festival events scheduled for Thursday due to the severe weather forecast.

The weather and storm damage led the Joliet Public Schools District 86 to cancel its regular Board of School Inspectors meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday night.

The meeting will be rescheduled at a future date, the district said.