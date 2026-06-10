Whiteside County placed under severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night

The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Whiteside County until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

At 6:22 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elvira to Princeton to Moline, moving east at 50 mph. They will be destructive storms for Clinton, Iowa, and Sterling with winds of 80 mph expected, according to the NWS.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Locations that could be impacted include Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, LeClaire, Fulton, Prophetstown, Hampton, Port Byron, Erie, Garden Plain, Rapids City, Albany, Princeton, Tampico, Cordova, Lyndon, and Riverdale.

This includes the following highways: Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 300 and 306; Interstate 80 in Illinois near mile marker 1; and Interstate 88 between mile markers 8 and 44.

This also includes Big Bend Fish and Wildlife Area, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, and Prophetstown State Park.