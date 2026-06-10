2 injured in head-on crash in construction zone along Route 47 in Woodstock

A head-on car crash in a construction zone at routes 47 and 176 in Woodstock caused both cars to crash into separate ditches on June 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash at the intersection of Routes 47 and 176 in Woodstock, causing a portion of Route 47 to be closed for about an hour, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 12:35 p.m. at that intersection for a reported crash with injuries. First responders arrived at a three-vehicle crash north of the intersection, with two vehicles with “moderate front-end damage” found “nearly 600 feet apart in separate roadside ditches,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found that the cars crashed head-on before one of the vehicles continued off the road, striking another vehicle that was parked off the road, Vucha said.

A head-on car crash in a construction zone at routes 47 and 176 in Woodstock caused both cars to crash into separate ditches on June 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Both drivers were transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with reported minor injuries. The third, parked vehicle involved was vacant during the crash.

The crash, which happened in an active construction zone, caused a closure on Route 47 in both directions for approximately an hour, according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.