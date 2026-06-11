Tornado watch issued for Northern Illinois, Illinois Valley until 11 p.m.

Downed branches litter the ground in Seneca after the storm swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon. (Maribeth Wilson)

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued Tornado Watch 308 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, affecting 20 Illinois counties, including La Salle, Putnam and Bureau, until 11 p.m.

The watch also covers Cass, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fulton, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, and Woodford counties.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. Residents in the affected counties should monitor local weather alerts and have a plan to reach shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued for their area.