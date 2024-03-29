What’s next for forfeited DeKalb City Clerk office?

Former DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen (right) talks to mayor Cohen Barnes in this Shaw Local file photo Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at City Hall. The clerk forfeited his elected office on Thursday, March 28, 2024, according to a ruling by Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s elected clerk office was vacated Thursday after a DeKalb County judge ruled Clerk Sasha Cohen forfeited the position, leaving two elected seats open in the city. What’s next for the now empty spot?

The clerk forfeited his elected office according to Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller’s ruling, after failing to file statements of economic interest for the past two years despite repeated attempts by county election officials to ensure he followed Illinois law.

Appointing someone to fill the remaining term of a a vacated elected role comes under the purview of the mayor, although City Council approval also is needed.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said Thursday, however, he doesn’t see the need to appoint someone to fill the rest of the clerk’s final year since the job is already being done.

“As long as I’ve been mayor and even prior to being mayor the clerk positions have been very problematic for the city of DeKalb,” Barnes said. “I really think due to the size of the city and the complexity of a lot of things going on, this position really needs to be a staff position.”

The ousted clerk won election after he ran unopposed in April 2021. He previously had run a failed bid for DeKalb County Board. His four-year term would be up in spring 2025. The DeKalb City Council voted to censure him in January 2023, alleging his consistent disregard for his elected duties.

The mayor said he believes the clerk’s duties – which include attending, taking minutes and calling votes for public meetings for the DeKalb City Council – are being responsibly and consistently done by city employee Ruth Scott.

“To have someone that can run for this office and have no experience especially administrative experience, it can become very problematic, and we saw that with Sasha when the meeting minutes he would turn in essentially would say ‘See YouTube.’” Barnes said.

Scott is a former deputy clerk, current city executive assistant and recording secretary for the City Council that appointed her in 2021 at the council’s direction in response to what they said was Cohen’s repeated insufficient record keeping and absences.

“I see no reason to appoint a replacement during this time because recording Secretary Scott has been doing the job so well,” Barnes said.

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas said he thinks the past three years in the city clerk’s office speak for itself.

“I think what this does is reinforce the notion the regular and unassuming way in which the duties of the office have been carried out professionally should continue unabated,” Nicklas said.

The part-time DeKalb clerk’s position, which is a four-year term with an $8,000 annual salary, is largely administrative. Duties include administering elections, keeping minutes at city meetings and authenticating documents using the city seal.

Those duties also are performed by full-time city employees, city staff have said.

The clerk’s exit makes for two vacant elected positions in the city of DeKalb this month. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams resigned on March 15 “for reasons of health,” he wrote in his resignation letter to city officials.

Barnes said Thursday he has already received a number of interested parties who’d filed an application to represent the 5th Ward. He said he plans to review those applications and then present a recommendation for City Council approval in April.