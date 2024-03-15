DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams resigns

DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams sits in on the March 11, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Fifth Ward DeKalb Alderman Scott McAdams resigned from the DeKalb City Council on Friday, according to a letter obtained by Shaw Local News Network.

McAdams did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

In a letter addressed to the mayor and City Council, McAdams said he resigned “for reasons of health” and that his resignation was effective immediately. The letter was forwarded Friday to the city’s executive team by City Manager Bill Nicklas, records show.

“I have enjoyed serving the people of the 5th Ward, and I have only fond wishes for the city of DeKalb,” McAdams wrote in his letter.

McAdams was serving his second term representing the 5th Ward. He initially was elected to the City Council in 2019 and reelected in 2023.

City officials will need to appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, which is set to expire in 2027. Appointments are recommended by the mayor and require City Council approval.

McAdams’ resignation comes days after resident Derek Van Buer – who ran a failed election bid against McAdams in 2023 – accused McAdams of living outside the 5th Ward.

McAdams denied the allegation this week.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said Friday that he plans to appoint a new representative to fill the vacancy.

“I’m glad, yes, he’s putting himself first,” Barnes said. “Ultimately, that is the most important thing to all of us.”

Barnes said he’s planning to solicit interest from the community to fill the vacancy. He said he doesn’t know what to expect, and he doesn’t have anyone in mind to fill the seat.

“I’ve never done this before,” Barnes said. “We’ve never had a vacancy since I’ve been mayor. I know this has happened with previous councils before. We’ll put out a press release. … I’m sure I’ll get some submissions, but I have no list already started since this just came me to today.”

McAdams’ time in office during his second term was frequented by scrutiny from his 2023 election opponents. He successfully fended off attempts to have him removed from the April 2023 ballot and in recent weeks was at the center of questions surrounding his residency status in the 5th Ward after he was evicted in January.

The last time the DeKalb mayor had to fill an unexpired City Council vacancy was in November 2019, when Gregory Perkins was appointed as 4th Ward alderman to fill the term left by his predecessor, Patrick Fagan, who moved out of the ward.