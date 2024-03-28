Judge ousts oft-absent DeKalb city clerk from office

DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen shown here in this Shaw Local file photo on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at City Hall. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – A DeKalb County judge ruled Thursday morning that DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen has forfeited his elected office after failing to file statements of economic interest for the past two years, rendering the city’s clerk position vacant.

Chief Judge Bradley Waller issued his ruling after a DeKalb County attorney, representing the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office, argued that Cohen had violated the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act and repeatedly ignored his duty to DeKalb voters.

“Mr. Cohen has made no attempt to communicate with anybody nor has he made attempts to do his job,” said attorney David Berault of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. “The citizens of the city of DeKalb deserve better. ... I would argue there is no question that the office has been forfeited.”

Cohen did not appear in person for the Thursday morning hearing. When reached by phone after the hearing, Cohen would not confirm whether he was present via Zoom, though a screen showing virtual participants did not appear to show the clerk’s name.

“I would like to thank the people of DeKalb for allowing me the chance to serve,” Cohen said in the phone interview. When asked whether he felt he had served the DeKalb voters to the best of his ability, Cohen declined to comment.

Under the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act, elected and appointed officials are required to file a statement of economic interest – which discloses sources of income, business investments and property ownership, among other things – to their respective county clerk annually.

Cohen allegedly failed to file statements for 2022 and 2023, “despite numerous attempts to obtain compliance,” according to court records.

The DeKalb city clerk was elected after he ran unopposed in April 2021. His four-year term would be up in spring 2025.

During his time in office, Cohen faced substantial public scrutiny from residents and also from fellow elected city officials, namely for his frequent absences at city meetings and for not showing up to work.

The DeKalb City Council voted to censure him in January 2023, alleging his consistent disregard for his elected duties.

He unsuccessfully sued DeKalb city officials in 2023, seeking relief for what Cohen alleged was the city’s attempts to bar him from performing his duties.

Waller threw out that lawsuit in February 2023.

This is a developing story which will be updated.