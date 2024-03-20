Resource Bank accepting Centennial Service Award scholarship applications

DeKALB – Resource Bank is accepting applications for its 23rd annual Centennial Service Award scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to 10 high school students involved in community service and volunteer work.

Applicants must be high school seniors who will earn their diploma from an accredited Resource Bank community high school during the 2023-24 school year. The applicants also must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and attend a higher learning institution in the fall.

Community service involvement includes helping the homeless; working with senior citizens; participating in community beautification and cleanup projects; donating time to a park district, library or animal shelter; or volunteering for the local fire department, hospital or rescue squad.

Organized activities such as Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, 4-H or church activities also will be accepted.

Applications are available at any Resource Bank, high school guidance offices or online at ResourceBank.com. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 29. The applications must be submitted by mail to any Resource Bank location, to any Resource Bank drive-thru or via email at marketing@resourcebank.com.