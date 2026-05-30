Support group established for parents of bullied children

The first meeting of the Parent2Parent 4Support group in La Salle will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at the La Salle Library. (Photo Provided By The City of La Salle)

Concerned parents and guardians in La Salle have a new resource and community to help them through trying times.

According to a press release from the City of La Salle, Parent2Parent4Support is a newly created group for parents dealing with their children’s mental health due to bullying, self-harm or other circumstances.

“You are not alone and we are here to help navigate and support each other through this difficult journey,” the group said in a press release.

Parent2Parent4Support was started by parents for other parents to connect with one another and share their experiences in a private setting, according to the release.

The group’s first meeting will be from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the La Salle Library, located at 305 Marquette St.

For more information or for future meeting dates, you are encouraged to connect with them on Facebook, or via email at Parent2Parent4Support@gmail.com.