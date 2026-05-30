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U of I Extension to offer Tomato Troubles program June 23 in Seneca

Learn to spot problems early and keep plants healthy at June 23 Seneca library session

Tomatoes

Tomatoes (Photo/iStock)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free Tomato Troubles educational program from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Seneca Public Library, 210 N. Main St.

Attendees will be able to learn about how to spot tomato problems, early warning signs and what causes them. Participants also can explore strategies to keep tomatoes productive and healthy.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TomatoSeneca.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.

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