U of I Extension to offer Tomato Troubles program June 23 in Seneca

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free Tomato Troubles educational program from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Seneca Public Library, 210 N. Main St.

Attendees will be able to learn about how to spot tomato problems, early warning signs and what causes them. Participants also can explore strategies to keep tomatoes productive and healthy.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TomatoSeneca.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.