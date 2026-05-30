Rick Clary named 2026 Grand Marshal for Bureau County Homestead Festival

The Homestead Festival Steering Committee has named Rick Clary as the 2026 grand marshal for the 55th annual Bureau County Homestead Festival.

Clary graduated from the University of Illinois and began a banking career in 1984. He served as vice president of Central Trust and Savings Bank in Genesco and president of UnionBank, Ladd Bank. Clary also worked as president of Central Bank from 2005 to 2024.

He served as a board member for the OSF Community Advisory Board, Perry Memorial Hospital, Main Street Princeton, Perry Memorial Hospital Foundation, In Home Care VNA, Green River Community Fund Foundation, Princeton Schools Foundation, St. Margaret’s Hospital, Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Geneseo Country Club and Henry 4-H Foundation.

Clary also served as the Bureau County Homestead Festival for more than 15 years and was part of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce’s retail development committee. He was the Bureau County Unity Way fund drive chairman, Princeton Booster Club member, Princeton High School volunteer scorekeeper and city of Princeton Ad Hoc committee member.

Clary worked on an Illinois Bankers Association conference committee, was the Ladd Business Association president and the Section 3 FFA Foundation chairman. He is a women in business advocate, Small Business Association and Governor’s Small Business Summit awards recipient and basketball, baseball and soccer volunteer coach.

For more information, visit homesteadfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.