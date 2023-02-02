DeKalb city clerk lawsuit tossed by judge after clerk sought relief over elected duties dispute

File photo – A DeKalb County judge tossed a lawsuit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 filed last month by DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen (shown here in this Jan. 13, 2023 Shaw Local file photo) seeking relief for what the clerk said was the city’s attempts to bar him from performing his statutory duties. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)