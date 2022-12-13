Oft absent DeKalb city clerk arrived Monday to oversee 2023 candidate election filing, city staff turned him away. Now he’s suing

DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen talks on the phone to someone regarding his being replaced as the person to accept candidate filings Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at City Hall. Filing opened Monday at 8:30 a.m. and Ruth Scott, recording secretary to the DeKalb City Council, was on hand to accept the paperwork for candidates who were filing. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)