Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: 5 storylines to watch in Week 1 matchup

Caleb Williams Bears quarterback Caleb Williams arrives on the field prior to a NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The season begins on Sunday. So does the Caleb Williams era in Chicago.

The Chicago Bears open the regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Soldier Field. This will mark the NFL debut for the Bears’ rookie quarterback, who the team selected with the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.

At long last, Bears fans will have a chance to watch Williams compete in a meaningful game. The atmosphere at Soldier Field should be electric. Expectations are high for a Bears team that many fans hope will be much improved, even with a rookie QB.

Sunday’s game kicks off at noon in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on Fox. Here are the top five storylines.

1. Caleb Williams makes his debut

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drops back to pass during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

During the preseason, Bears fans had a small taste of what life might be like with Williams at quarterback. The rookie played in two preseason games and saw just over 40 offensive snaps. He showed an ability to escape danger in the pocket and keep his eyes downfield. He made several impressive throws and ran for a touchdown.

Now, it’s the real deal. For the first time, teams will be game-planning for how to stop Williams and the Bears’ offense. The rookie will probably take some hits at some point, something he avoided well in the preseason.

Sunday will be a coronation, of sorts. But it’s important for fans to remember that Williams is still a rookie, even if he’s highly touted, and even if his teammates voted him a team captain. There’s bound to be some bumps along the way.

The real question is how Williams will bounce back when he faces adversity.

2. Who will lead WR position?

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore looks to get by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II during a game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

It’s time to see the three-headed monster. That would be the wide receiver position for the Bears. DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze make up the revamped wide receiver group.

How this trio plays together is still a mystery. Moore and Allen both totaled more than 1,200 receiving yards last season. Odunze was the No. 9 overall draft pick and led FBS football with more than 1,600 yards in 2023. Those are three hungry mouths to feed. It will be up to the rookie quarterback to feed them all.

Moore figures to remain the top option. He and the Bears agreed to a hefty new contract over the summer. The Bears are paying him like a No. 1 receiver, which signals they expect him to be one. Odunze is certainly the future, and he showed some promising abilities in the preseason. Will he step up immediately, or will he take a back seat to the veterans?

Allen is the biggest wild card. He spent his first 11 years with the Chargers. What does he look like on a new team in a new city?

Sunday will provide the first glimpse.

“I don’t think anybody sets higher expectations on us than ourselves, honestly,” Odunze said.

3. Can Bears defense pick up where it left off?

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds celebrates after intercepting a Las Vegas Raiders pass during a game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears’ defense was legitimately one of the best in football during the second half of the 2023 season. It had the No. 1 defense against the run and it ranked No. 1 in interceptions with 22.

Nearly the entire group returns in 2024. On paper, this defense should be among the best in football again. But these things tend to be volatile from year to year, especially when it comes to turnover luck.

Have the Bears done enough to keep this group playing at a high level? They made a pair of late-August trades in order to bolster the defensive line. Have they got enough help for Pro Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat? Is second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter ready to take on a crucial starting role in the middle?

In the secondary, can a confident bunch back up all the offseason talk with action?

For me, I’m done buying into the hype, honestly.” — Jaylon Johnson, Bears cornerback

“For me, I’m done buying into the hype, honestly,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

It’s time to prove it.

4. New-look Titans

These aren’t the Titans that NFL fans have grown accustomed to. Coach Mike Vrabel is gone, as is running back Derrick Henry. Instead, Brian Callahan will make his NFL head coaching debut. Callahan spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator for Zac Taylor in Cincinnati.

On the field, quarterback Will Levis enters his second season. The Titans spent big money in free agency to bring in running back Tony Pollard and receiver Calvin Ridley.

The Bears will look to pressure Levis, who was sacked 28 times in 9 starts last season. The Titans are starting No. 7 overall draft pick JC Latham at left tackle. Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington doesn’t necessarily see the rookie as a weakness for the Titans’ O-line.

“I don’t involve myself in how long a player has been in the NFL,” Washington said. “If they’re out there, there’s a reason that they’re out there, especially in a starting role. I’m expecting that player to perform like an All-Pro.”

Defensively, the Titans were pretty average in most categories last season, and dead last in interception rate. They traded for former Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who had 10 interceptions over four seasons in Kansas City.

5. Jaylon Johnson vs. Calvin Ridley

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson wraps up Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner during a game on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Titans signed Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract in March. They’ll pair him with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, although Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to play Sunday.

Ridley will be the first test for Johnson, the Bears’ second-team All-Pro cornerback. Johnson is out to prove this season that he’s not just one of the best corners in the league, but that he’s the best corner in the NFL.

Ridley totaled 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Jaguars. Now he’s in a new home with a new quarterback. Much like Williams and the Bears, the Titans have done their best to surround their young quarterback with talent. Ridley figures to be the focal point of the passing attack.

The Bears secondary, led by Johnson, was among the best in football last season. This won’t be an easy first test.