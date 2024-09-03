Caleb Williams’ captaincy is no fluke, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback earned it

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 10 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus/AP)

The rookie is a team captain.

The Chicago Bears announced their captains this week ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Among the list of eight players was rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

For head coach Matt Eberflus, who has coached in the NFL for 15 years, a rookie captain is new territory. Eberflus allows his players to vote among themselves for the captains.

“I haven’t had [a rookie] before,” Eberflus said. “But again, I put it to a vote. I had it with offense and defense, and had the guys rank those guys and he came out really high. All those guys did.”

Your 2024 Captains 🫡 pic.twitter.com/27tTHORT6K — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 2, 2024

The list of captains is long. In addition to Williams, safety Kevin Byard, linebacker TJ Edwards, receiver DJ Moore, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight end Marcedes Lewis, tight end Cole Kmet and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds earned captain roles.

In each of the first two seasons with Eberflus as coach, the Bears selected four team captains for the season. This year’s total is double that number. Eberflus believes that speaks to the depth of his team’s roster and the leadership of this group.

“I really feel strong about those guys,” Eberflus said. “They know the first rule of leadership is leading themselves and being the example we want to see in terms of work ethic, in terms of leadership, in terms of standing up when you have to speak. But mostly lead by your actions.”

Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick in April, earned his spot on that list through just that – his actions. Since the Bears drafted him, there has not been any doubt that Williams has the qualities most teams look for in a leader.

His teammates rave about his ability to connect with players young and old. He isn’t afraid to speak up in front of a group. At the same time, he knows his place. He didn’t even try to get his college jersey number – No. 13 – from veteran receiver Keenan Allen. He said the 12th-year veteran had earned the right to keep his number. Williams went with No. 18 instead.

And the No. 1 place a player earns his teammates’ respect is on the practice field.

“He went out there and proved himself, took command of the offense,” Moore said. “He started opening up. People say that and we’re rocking with him.”

Moore noted that “you can’t do anything but respect” Williams after seeing the work that the rookie QB put in over six weeks of training camp. Williams has lofty goals. He once told GQ magazine he wanted to win eight Super Bowl titles, one more than Tom Brady.

But he also understands that he’s going to have to put in work if he wants to win even one Super Bowl.

“I feel like we know why we brought him in here, and I feel like he continues to do that – continues to walk in those shoes and just continues to reset the bar for himself,” Johnson said. “I feel like it’s just a step in the right direction for him. I don’t think it’s a bit of a surprise coming in here being QB1.”

Like Williams, Johnson is a first-time captain. He has been a lead-by-example type player over the first four years of his NFL career. His teammates clearly respected his ability to elevate his game to a new level last season, when he earned Pro Bowl honors and second-team All-Pro.

When cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke texted Johnson that he had earned a captain spot, Johnson was surprised.

“I didn’t even believe it, honestly,” Johnson said. “Kind of just one of those things where it’s just continue to be myself.”

Moore felt the same way.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m popular or I’m a real leader,” Moore said. “I lead by example. I think it’s a little of both.”

For all the captains, those “C” patches on their jerseys are well-earned. The real tests, however, are about to begin. Williams has faced little adversity since the Bears drafted him. Sure, he was going up against a tough defense in practice. But that’s about it.

On Sunday, he will face an opposing team ready to rip his head off. It’s time to see what the captain can do.