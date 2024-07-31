Chicago Bears sign DJ Moore to 4-year, $110 million contract extension, per report

The Chicago Bears have locked up their star receiver for the long term. DJ Moore has signed a four-year, $110 million contract extension with the team, per multiple reports.

Moore had two seasons remaining on his current contract, so the extension will keep Moore under contract in Chicago for the next six years. The deal reportedly includes $82.6 million in guaranteed money for Moore.

The four new years will pay Moore an average of $27.5 million per season. That’s a big raise for a receiver who is set to make $16 million in both 2024 and 2025.

There are currently only four NFL wide receivers who will make that much money in 2024: Miami’s Tyreek Hill, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin. By the time the 2026 season comes around, when the new money begins, Moore will be the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

DJ Moore and the Bears reached agreement on a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6M guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.



Moore now has had the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed, a first in NFL history.

The contract is the largest in Bears team history, in terms of annual salary. The Bears signed defensive end Montez Sweat to a four-year, $98 million contract extension last fall that will pay him $24.5 million per year. Prior to last year, the team record belonged to Khalil Mack, who signed a six-year, $141 million contract in 2018. That deal paid Mack $23.5 million per season.

The 27-year-old Moore is entering his seventh NFL season in 2024 and his second as a member of the Bears. The team traded for him in March 2023 when they sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers. The move sent the Bears four draft picks (including the first-round pick that led to them drafting Caleb Williams) and Moore.

At the time of that trade, Bears general manager Ryan Poles insisted on receiving a veteran playmaker in any deal that included the No. 1 pick. When the Panthers showed their interest, Moore was an obvious target for Poles.

Moore quickly became the best receiver on the Bears’ roster. He led the team with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last year. His 1,364 receiving yards marked the fourth-best receiving season from a Bears player in team history.

The Bears added veteran Keenan Allen and No. 9 overall draft pick Rome Odunze at receiver over the offseason. This deal, however, emphasizes that Moore is still the top dog at the wide receiver position for the Bears.