Here are the must-see Caleb Williams plays from Chicago Bears’ preseason win over Cincinnati Bengals

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams escapes the rush of Cincinnati defensive end Justin Blazek during Saturday's preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – It was a slow start for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Bears fans simply had to be patient. The No. 1 overall draft pick provided plenty of fireworks after he and the first-team offense warmed up.

Williams played five possessions during Saturday’s win, 27-3, against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. It was Williams’ first time playing in front of the home fans at Soldier Field. He played the entire first half before sitting out the second half. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ starters did not play in the game.

Here are the must-see plays from the game, as well as the biggest takeaways from preseason game No. 3.

1. Odunze’s end around sparks offense

The Bears’ first-team offense went three-and-out on each of the first three possessions. It was not a pretty display of offensive football.

On the fourth possession, the Bears finally picked up a pair of first downs. The first came on an end around from rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who used a burst of speed to get by a chasing Bengals linebacker. It was the first big play that Odunze, the No. 9 overall draft pick, made in the preseason. It went for 16 yards.

Later during the same possession, Williams tossed a deep ball intended for receiver Tyler Scott. The two couldn’t connect on the pass, but the refs called defensive pass interference against the Bengals and gave the Bears a first down.

Moments later, a penalty and a sack on back-to-back snaps set the offense moving backward. The Bears settled for a field goal on the drive.

2. Williams throws a deep ball to Odunze

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze makes a catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton during Saturday's preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears kept Williams in the game for a fifth possession, although they sat star receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen on the bench. The rest of the starters, however, remained in the game.

On a second-and-10 play from the Bears’ own 48-yard line, Williams scrambled to his left and unleashed a cross-body deep ball intended for Odunze. Somehow, Williams hit Odunze perfectly in stride for a 45-yard gain.

The throw was anything but ordinary. Moving to his left, Williams had to flip his shoulders in order to launch the pass with his right arm.

Caleb to Rome. Bears fans are hoping they’ll see a lot of this.



🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/uAL4AR03RO — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 17, 2024

The pass brought the offense into the red zone and set up what was easily the most exciting moment of the game.

3. Williams keeps play alive, scores touchdown

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver as Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jay Tufele pressures him during a preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Bears fans might have caught their first glimpse of Caleb Williams magic.

After the big gain to Odunze, Williams nearly found Odunze for a touchdown – but Odunze’s feet were just barely out of bounds. That play in itself was a laser throw from Williams, but it went as an incompletion.

On third-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Williams took a snap and stepped up into the pocket. Bengals linemen Cedric Johnson and Travis Bell both had Williams within an arm’s reach, but Williams scampered to his right and narrowly avoided a sack.

The rookie rolled out to his left and looked up for a target. What he saw was green grass ahead of him.

Williams followed lineman Teven Jenkins into the end zone for an easy rushing touchdown. The home crowd roared as Williams crossed into the end zone and yelled toward the stands.

Williams finished his afternoon 6-for-13 passing for 75 yards with one sack. He rushed for seven yards and a touchdown.

4. Big hits and takeaways

On the other side of the ball, the Bears defense had itself another big day. It started with the play of slot cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Gordon, now in his third year, was all over the place. He had been dealing with an undisclosed injury for about three weeks until working his way back into practice this week.

Gordon’s biggest play of the day came on a blitz in the first quarter. Cincinnati left Gordon completely unblocked. Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside didn’t see Gordon coming before the cornerback crushed him and sent his helmet off his head.

Kyler Gordon just seems like he’s in store for a big year.



🎥: @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/mYSpgszPq8 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 17, 2024

Gordon finished the day with four total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. The starting defense played several possessions.

The Bears totaled three takeaways, and all of them came when the starters exited the game. Bears backup linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga pulled down an interception after corner Josh Blackwell hit Woodside as he was throwing. Later, backup cornerback Terell Smith grabbed an interception along the sideline on a pass from Woodside.

In the fourth quarter, undrafted rookie defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. recovered a fumble for the Bears. Daniel Hardy forced the fumble. Hardy also had a sack and two QB hits in the game.

5. Dante Pettis catches 2 touchdowns

In the second half, Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent connected with receiver Dante Pettis twice for touchdowns. Pettis played a lot for the Bears in 2022, then missed all of the 2023 season due to injury. These are big reps for the 28-year-old receiver. He totaled three catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The second of Pettis’ two touchdowns might have been the most impressive. Bagent threw a perfect pass just out of reach of the defender for a 25-yard score.

Bagent played about a quarter of action and finished the day 7-for-8 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.