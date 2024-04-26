Chicago Bears select receiver Rome Odunze with No. 9 pick

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze walks on stage during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday in Detroit. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears stole the show on Thursday night during the NFL draft.

Not long after selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears selected Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick – giving them an electric duo.

Many Bears fans were hoping that one of the top three receivers would fall to the Bears at No. 9, and that’s exactly what happened. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. went No. 4 to the Cardinals and LSU’s Malik Nabers went No. 6 to the Giants.

After the Atlanta Falcons shocked everyone by taking Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, the Bears were on the clock and Odunze remained on the board.

The Bears will now pair Odunze with veteran receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in a passing attack that could be much more explosive than it was a year ago. At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Odunze is a sizable wide receiver who also boasts a 39-inch vertical jump and a 4.45 40-yard dash time.

Odunze is a big reason why Washington reached the College Football Playoff national championship game last season. Penix, drafted just one spot ahead of him, often leaned on Odunze when the Huskies needed a big play. And Odunze provided when it came to big plays.

Now, Williams will be the quarterback leaning on Odunze. With Moore and Allen on the roster, Odunze won’t be expected to do it all for the Bears’ offense next season. The Bears’ passing attack rated 27th out of 32 NFL teams last season. A trio of Moore, Allen and Odunze figures to be a big upgrade.

Earlier in the day Thursday, there were some rumblings that the Bears were considering a trade down from the No. 9 pick. Several national reporters indicated that the Bears were considering moving back, depending upon how the first eight picks shook out.

But it was never going to happen if Odunze was available. If Oduzne is as good as advertised, the Bears could have an elite quarterback and an elite receiver on rookie contracts for the next four-to-five years. That could be invaluable as general manager Ryan Poles builds out his team.

Williams and Odunze were on the same flight to Detroit earlier this week, sharing pictures on Twitter. In the green room at the draft, Williams appeared to be thrilled when the Bears landed Odunze.