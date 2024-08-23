Chicago Bears trade for pass rusher Darrell Taylor, sending 2025 6th-round pick to Seattle

The Chicago Bears weren’t done building their defensive line yet. On Friday, the Bears traded for Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor, sending a 2025 sixth-round draft pick in exchange.

The 27-year-old Taylor was a 2020 second-round draft pick (48th overall) of the Seahawks. He joins a Bears defensive line that is still looking for a reliable second option at defensive end to play opposite Pro Bowler Montez Sweat.

The Bears were in the running to land former New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon, as documented on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this week. It was, ultimately, the Atlanta Falcons who landed Judon in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick.

On “Hard Knocks,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles indicated he wouldn’t trade for the 32-year-old Judon unless Judon agreed to a contract extension. Judon has not yet signed an extension with his new team in Atlanta.

Poles appears to have pivoted in his search for pass rush help. Taylor missed his entire rookie season due to a leg injury he sustained during his final college season at Tennessee. Over the past three seasons, Taylor has appeared in 49 games and totaled 21.5 sacks.

His 2022 season marked a career high with 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits. Last season, Taylor totaled 5.5 sacks and eight QB hits. He appeared in all 17 games, mostly coming off the bench and starting in five contests.

The Bears add Taylor to a defensive end group that includes Sweat, as well as DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Jacob Martin, Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy.

When training camp started, Poles brought up the possibility of adding defensive end help without being prompted. The position has been a clear weak spot for the defense. Sweat is expected to have another big season, but he will need help.

“Our mindset’s always, how can we make a position group the best we can possibly make it and as deep as we possibly can make it,” Poles said in July.