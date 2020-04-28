1 dead in Tuesday shooting in Joliet: cops

A Tuesday afternoon shooting on Joliet’s northeast side left one dead, police said.

About 4:30 p.m., a person was shot and killed in the 700 block of Francis Street, Joliet police Lt. Christopher Botzum said. Botzum did not have information yet on the gender and age of the victim, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“It’s actively being investigated,” Botzum said.

A call to Will County Deputy Chief Coroner Laurie Summers was not immediately returned Tuesday.

The homicide follows two other deadly gun attacks that occurred in Will County in the past several days.

On Saturday, Treshon Holland, 24, and Treveal Barefield, 18, were shot and killed in an apartment in the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive. Persons of interest Tenzell Terry, 21, and Jhakiren Pickens, 20, were arrested on charges of home invasion and criminal trespass in connection with the incident, police said.

The two other persons of interest, Michael Frazier, 20, and Jeremiah Frazier, 19, remain at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, William Spruell, 21, of Joliet, was gunned down outside the Crest Hill Taco Bell. Crest Hill police officers, the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating Spruell’s death.