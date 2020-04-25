April 03, 2024
News - Joliet and Will County
News - Joliet and Will CountyJoliet FocusAlerts | The Herald-NewsBreaking | Herald-NewsBusiness | Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Herald-NewsFelony FilesGovernment | Herald-NewsLocal News | Herald-NewsNation & World | Herald-NewsNew LenoxPolice Reports | Herald-NewsState | Herald-NewsWill County
News - Joliet and Will County

Man gunned down outside Crest Hill Taco Bell identified

By Joseph Hosey
The Taco Bell at 1818 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill

The Taco Bell at 1818 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill (Joseph Hosey)

The man gunned down outside the Crest Hill Taco Bell Friday night has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

William Spruell, 21, of Joliet died at AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center at 5:42 p.m. Friday, according to the coroner's office.

Spruell was shot outside the Taco Bell at 1818 Plainfield Road, police said.

Crest Hill police officers responding to a report of a shooting found evidence of a gun attack outside the Taco Bell but no sign of a victim, police said.

Officers later learned a man with a gunshot wound died at St. Joseph's, Crest Hill police Chief Ed Clark said.

Deputies from the Will County Sheriff's Office processed the crime scene Friday night, Clark said, and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

Crest HillGunsWill CountyWill County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Hosey

Joseph Hosey

Joe Hosey became editor of The Herald-News in 2018. As a reporter, he covered the disappearance of Stacy Peterson and criminal investigation of her husband, former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson. He was the 2015 Illinois Journalist of the Year and 2014 National Press Club John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award winner.