Man gunned down outside Crest Hill Taco Bell identified

The Taco Bell at 1818 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill (Joseph Hosey)

The man gunned down outside the Crest Hill Taco Bell Friday night has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

William Spruell, 21, of Joliet died at AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center at 5:42 p.m. Friday, according to the coroner's office.

Spruell was shot outside the Taco Bell at 1818 Plainfield Road, police said.

Crest Hill police officers responding to a report of a shooting found evidence of a gun attack outside the Taco Bell but no sign of a victim, police said.

Officers later learned a man with a gunshot wound died at St. Joseph's, Crest Hill police Chief Ed Clark said.

Deputies from the Will County Sheriff's Office processed the crime scene Friday night, Clark said, and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.