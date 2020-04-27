Joliet police keeping info on killings under wraps, Crime Stoppers says 4 men sought

(From left to right) Jeremiah Frazier, Michael Frazier and Tenzell Terry (Photos provided)

Two and half days after an early morning shooting left two men dead, the Joliet Police Department finally released scant information about the gun attack.

While the Joliet police remained tight-lipped Monday about the early Saturday killings of Treshon Holland, 24, and Treveal Barefield, 18, Crime Stoppers of Will County announced the cops are trying to track down four men.

"Joliet Police are seeking the whereabouts" of Michael Frazier, 20, Jeremiah Frazier, 19, "Terry Tenzell," whose name is actually Tenzell Terry, 21, and Jhakiren Pickens, Crime Stoppers posted on its Facebook page.

The Crime Stoppers post said the police are looking for the four men "in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Parkwood area of Joliet."

The Will County Coroner's Office issued a statement on Holland's death Saturday morning.

The coroner's office said Holland was an Aurora resident. Joliet Police Officer Olin Torkelson said in an email Monday that Holland lived in Naperville.

Torkelson also said Barefield, a Joliet resident, was killed in the same 12:45 a.m. shooting on Parkwood Drive, and that a third person was wounded and hospitalized.

Torkelson would not disclose the age or gender of the third person, and claimed the reason he was not doing so was that the incident was the subject of an "ongoing investigation."

Torkelson also would not disclose whether the targets of the attack were in a vehicle, standing in the street or inside a residence on Parkwood Drive.

Likewise, Torkelson would not say whether or not Joliet police detectives had developed any suspect information. He did ask for the public to call the police and help them solve the crime.

Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner failed to respond to calls for comment.