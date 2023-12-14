Local Scene in the Illinois Valley: Last weekend of holiday activities before Christmas

Warmer-than-normal temperatures brought out shoppers Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, for the Chris Kringle Market on Jackson Street in downtown Ottawa. One more weekend remains for the local vendor market. (Derek Barichello)

Final weekend of Chris Kringle Market: Ottawa’s outdoor vendor market on Jackson Street along Washington Square and in the Jordan block will be open for the final time from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pickin’ and Grinnin’ will perform at noon Saturday in the Jordan block. A German dancing troupe is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Street. Santa will be making an appearance at his house from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pets can visit Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check the Chris Kringle Market Facebook page for any updates to the schedule. The pop-up market organized by the City of Ottawa Arts Committee will return to 818 La Salle St., featuring a number of a local artisans. It will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

TUBACHRISTMAS: The eighth annual TUBACHRISTMAS in the Illinois Valley is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley. Register to play by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at 408fineartsfactory.com under the Special Events caption. Walk-ins are welcome. The public is asked to bring nonperishable food items to the concert to restock the Hall Township and Illinois Valley food pantries.

Christmas in City Park: The inaugural event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Streator City Park. Music, hot chocolate, Cruisin Concessions, horse-and-carriage rides and a visit from Santa are among the activities in City Park. City Park will be illuminated with light displays from Light Up Streator.

Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra: The youth orchestra is set to present its end-of-semester winter concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the historic Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. Tickets cost $10 at the door.

Music at the Library: The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host two holiday music sessions Friday. Judy Ernst is scheduled to play seasonal favorites on the accordion at 2:30 and 4 p.m., then pianist Kathy Allen and students (along with a few songs led by the library’s own Ron McCutchan) are set to perform from 4 to 5 p.m.