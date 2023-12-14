Local Scene in the Illinois Valley: Last weekend of holiday activities before Christmas

Final weekend of Chris Kringle Market: Ottawa’s outdoor vendor market on Jackson Street along Washington Square and in the Jordan block will be open for the final time from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pickin’ and Grinnin’ will perform at noon Saturday in the Jordan block. A German dancing troupe is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Street. Santa will be making an appearance at his house from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pets can visit Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check the Chris Kringle Market Facebook page for any updates to the schedule. The pop-up market organized by the City of Ottawa Arts Committee will return to 818 La Salle St., featuring a number of a local artisans. It will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
TUBACHRISTMAS: The eighth annual TUBACHRISTMAS in the Illinois Valley is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley. Register to play by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at 408fineartsfactory.com under the Special Events caption. Walk-ins are welcome. The public is asked to bring nonperishable food items to the concert to restock the Hall Township and Illinois Valley food pantries.
Christmas in City Park: The inaugural event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Streator City Park. Music, hot chocolate, Cruisin Concessions, horse-and-carriage rides and a visit from Santa are among the activities in City Park. City Park will be illuminated with light displays from Light Up Streator.
Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra: The youth orchestra is set to present its end-of-semester winter concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the historic Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Music at the Library: The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host two holiday music sessions Friday. Judy Ernst is scheduled to play seasonal favorites on the accordion at 2:30 and 4 p.m., then pianist Kathy Allen and students (along with a few songs led by the library’s own Ron McCutchan) are set to perform from 4 to 5 p.m.