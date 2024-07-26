Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Huntley, 1st in McHenry County this year

A mosquito pool in Huntley tested positive for West Nile virus, the McHenry County Department of Health said Friday.

The mosquito pool was collected Friday and is the first time this year the virus was found in mosquitoes in McHenry County, according to a news release from the health department.

West Nile virus had been found in an owl out of Union earlier this year, but the health department said no people in the county have tested positive for West Nile virus this year.

The health department said “the risk of WNV persists until the first hard frost.”

Collection and testing of mosquito batches will continue through mosquito season, May through October, according to the release.

The health department urges people to empty standing water containers throughout their homes and ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

“Culex mosquitoes, which are the primary carriers of WNV, typically breed in stagnant water with high organic content, often found in artificial containers like rimless tires, abandoned swimming pools, buckets, bird baths, and clogged gutters,” according to the release.

People should wear protective clothing when outdoors, such as long-sleeved shirts, socks and pants especially at dawn and dusk, according to the release.

Most people exposed to West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, and there isn’t a vaccine for the virus, according to the release.

About 20% of infected people may have mild symptoms like headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting or skin rashes, according to the release. Severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis, according to the release. Those 60 years and older are at higher risk for severe symptoms and people who develop warning signs should seek medical attention, according to the release.

“Illness can occur 2-14 days after the bite of an infected Culex mosquito, with symptoms potentially lasting for several weeks and sometimes resulting in hospitalization, permanent neurological effects, or death,” according to the release.

Huntley, like other McHenry County municipalities, has been spraying for mosquitoes this summer. The village posted on its Facebook July 12 that there would be mosquito spraying in town that day, weather permitting. Mosquito spraying has to occur at night because it has to hit flying mosquitoes to work, the post said.

Huntley also urged residents to help combat mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water on their properties.

People are also encouraged to use EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients, and apply them according to label directions:

DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

IR3535 (a biopesticide)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

A full list EPA-registered repellents can be found at ‘Find the Right Repellant that is Right for You’ on the EPA website .