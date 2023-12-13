Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra to present Winter Concert

The Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra is set to present its end-of-semester Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the historic Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. (Photo provided by Jacqueline Smith)

The Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra is set to present its end-of-semester Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the historic Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Under the direction of Rhoda Kay Roberts, students in the two IVYSO performing ensembles will take the stage with a collection of holiday and non-holiday tunes.

Also featured on the program is the Illinois Valley Youth Choir. This semester marks the first time these two local educational performing arts organizations have collaborated. Together, the groups will perform a medley of Christmas tunes and an arrangement of the Trans Siberian Orchestra’s “A Christmas Canon.”

Attendees are invited to stay after the concert for a reception in the south gym. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door.

The IVYSO is a 501(c)3 organization that exists to advance music education through facilitating collaborative classical music experiences for students up to age 22 in the Illinois Valley region.

String players who are interested in joining the group can inquire into spring seating auditions at the IVYSO website at ivyouthsymphony.org.