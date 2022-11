The Chris Kringle Market opened in downtown Ottawa this weekend.

If anyone missed it this weekend, there will be three more weekends of the outdoor market at the Jordan block and Washington Square.

Hours for the Chris Kringle Market will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The market will run through Sunday, Dec. 18.